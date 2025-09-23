The final week of the regular season in the MLB is here, and teams are eyeing the remaining playoff spots, while two playoff games tip off in the WNBA on Tuesday. This gives new users an opportunity to use the latest FanDuel promo code, offering $300 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Claim that offer here:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters the final weeks of the 2025 MLB regular season a profitable 34-28 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 25 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Tuesday picks:

Mets vs. Cubs moneyline (-116)

Brewers moneyline (-106) vs. Padres

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Over 9 total runs (+100)

The Cubs are looking to bounce back after getting swept in four games by the Reds. Meanwhile, New York has dropped two consecutive games. This season, the Cubs are 44-23 following a loss and 42-24 as the home favorite. They are also 67-44 as the favorite. The Mets, however, are 10-22 as the away underdog and 31-44 as the away team. The Mets are expected to start David Paterson (9-6, 3.98 ERA), and his over/under for total strikeouts is 4.5. SportsLine's model predicts that Chicago wins this game outright in 53% of simulations.

Brewers moneyline (-106) vs. Padres

Milwaukee has hit a skid, losing three of its last four games, but they are in a great position to bounce back. The Brewers enter this game with a 44-35 record as the road team and 36-31 as the underdog. San Diego has Randy Vasquez starting, who has pitched in four or fewer innings over three of his last five starts, including four earned runs given up in his previous start. SportsLine's model projects that Milwaukee wins this game in 54% of simulations.

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Over 9 total runs (+100)

These teams are among the most productive offenses in the league. Los Angeles is second in the majors in runs per game (5.09), and Arizona is in the fourth spot (4.96). Brandon Pfaadt gets the start for Arizona, and he has a 5.02 ERA. Shohei Ohtani starts for Los Angeles but hasn't gone into the sixth inning thus far. They'll lean on their bullpen, which owns a 4.28 ERA on the year. SportsLine's model predicts that the Over cashes in 53% of simulations.

