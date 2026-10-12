The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Week 5 of the NFL season concludes with a heavyweight matchup as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are 3.5-point favorites and the Over/Under is 54.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Monday Night Football

Bills vs. Rams Under 54.5

Josh Allen Under 244.5 passing yards

Bills vs. Rams Under 54.5

This is a huge total, but not without reason -- these are two of the better offenses in the sport after all. But top Buffalo wideout DJ Moore is questionable after after missing practice all week and Josh Palmer is out, which could handicap Josh Allen's ability to generate yardage with his arm. The Bills could find themselves in some level of trouble if the offense becomes one-dimensional. The Under hits in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Bills vs. Rams with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Josh Allen Under 244.5 passing yards

Given the uncertainty around the Buffalo receiving corps -- and the fact that the Rams enter this game having allowed just 247.5 yards per game, the best figure in the NFL -- it's not hard to see Allen struggling to move the ball downfield. This could turn into a big rushing game for Buffalo. The SportsLine props model has Allen projected for 195.6 passing yards. Bet on Monday Night Football and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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