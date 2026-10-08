The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still seeking their first win of the season and will head to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Dallas is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Bucs vs. Cowboys odds, and the total is set at 47.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Thursday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Our FanDuel promo code review page has the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Thursday Night Football bets at FanDuel

Over 47.5 (-104)

Cowboys -8.5 (-115)

Over 47.5

The Dallas remains one of the league's best, and while the Tampa Bay offense wasn't great even before Baker Mayfield went down, both defenses have struggled. The Cowboys could get close to this number themselves with Dak Prescott coming off a game in which he threw for 335 yards and found CeeDee Lamb 17 times for 198. Undrafted free agent Jalon Daniels is filling in for Mayfield, who is out after dislocating the thumb on his throwing hand. Daniels threw for 148 yards in Sunday's loss to the Packers, but with receivers Chris Godwin and Emeka Egbuka, he has some weapons to work with. He also has a very strong arm, and against a Cowboys team that allows 28 points per game (29th in NFL). Tampa Bay allows 24 points per game (T-19) even though it is fourth in the league in yards allowed (282.8). Only two teams have more than the Bucs' nine turnovers. The SportsLine Projection Model has Over 47.5 hitting in a whopping 70% of its simulations. Bet on Buccaneers-Cowboys TNF with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Cowboys -8.5

Daniels threw two interceptions in Sunday's loss, so the Bucs might need to run the ball more often if they can avoid falling behind early. Bucky Irving averages 4.3 yards per carry and Daniels ran for 55 as the Bucs put up 141 yards on the ground. But that's not the way to stay in this game, and if Daniels isn't better in the passing game, Dallas should be able to pull away. Tampa Bay is third in the league against the run, allowing just 78.5 yards per game on the ground. That means it will be up to Prescott, which is the way Dallas wants it with weapons like Lamb, George Pickens and Javonte Williams. Only the Bills are scoring more per game than the Cowboys, who average 30.5 points. The Bengals are a similar team with their successful passing attack, and Joe Burrow and Co. put up 33 points and 351 yards on the Bucs in Week 1. The SportsLine model is leaning toward Dallas to cover, as it does so in 51% of its simulations. Bet on Bucs vs. Cowboys to start NFL Week 5 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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