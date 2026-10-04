The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Sunday's NFL slate concludes with Lions vs. Panthers (+3.5) on Sunday Night Football. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Oct. 4

Panthers +3.5 vs. Lions

Detroit has scored 31 points in each of its three games this year, while the Panthers logged 61 points across the first two games before managing just 18 in Week 3. These offensive heavyweights face off on Sunday Night Football in Charlotte, where the Panthers were 6-2 ATS as underdogs. Despite Carolina being without its two best cornerbacks and Detroit's offense humming, the SportsLine model sees the home team covering the spread in 54% of simulations in a 28-27 Detroit win. Bet on Lions-Panthers with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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