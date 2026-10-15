New users who sign up with latest FanDuel promo code can get $350 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days, and NFL Week 6 kicks off with another edition of Thursday Night Football. It will be a big one when the Denver Broncos host the Seattle Seahawks for a battle of playoff hopefuls. The defending Super Bowl champs are 3-point road favorites in the latest Seahawks vs. Broncos odds at BetMGM, while the Over/Under is 40.5 points. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets for Thursday Night Football at FanDuel

Broncos money line (+123)

Under 40.5 points

Broncos money line (+123)

Denver will be glad to be at Mile High for this showdown, as the Broncos have beaten good Jaguars and Rams teams at home so far. The schedule has been brutal, as the Broncos lost at Kansas City to open the season, won the two home games, then lost in San Francisco to the 49ers. They come in off a 23-17 victory against the Chargers in an AFC West battle last week. The Seahawks defense has been like a brick wall, but the offense has had trouble with turnovers. Seattle leads the NFL with 11 giveaways but also has taken the ball away nine times. The Broncos are plus-1 in turnover margin, with seven takeaways and six turnovers. The SportsLine Projection Model sees value on Denver, as it is winning in 46% of its simulations as a plus-money home underdog. Bet on Seahawks vs. Broncos on TNF with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

Under 40.5 points

This is a low total, but that's because the defenses have been ahead of the offenses so far. Denver scores less than 20 points per game and gives up 22, while Seattle averages almost 27 points and has allowed 21 per contest. And with the teams having combined for 18 turnovers, this should be a game where defense shines through. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White says Seattle should be able to shut down Denver, which hasn't scored more than 30 points yet and has a defensive TD. "With such a limited offense on the other side of the ball, the Seahawks defense should feast," White says. And with Seattle struggling to protect the ball and playing in a hostile environment, this could be a dogfight. The SportsLine model is leaning toward Under 40.5 points, as that hits in 55% of its simulations. Bet on Seahawks vs. Broncos on Thursday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $350 in bonus bets:

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