The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. Friday features Knicks vs. 76ers in the NBA as well as a pair of intriguing college football matchups in Tulane vs. Charlotte and Baylor vs. UCF. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Friday

Tulane -9.5 vs. Charlotte

Baylor vs. UCF Over 48.5

Tulane -9.5 vs. Charlotte

The AAC likely will have a new champ this year. Tulane won the conference last year while making the College Football Playoff, but that success led to Jon Sumrall leaving for Florida and Will Hall taking over. The Green Wave are just 3-4 so far. They get a Charlotte squad that just snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over Temple. The 49ers are just 2-17 dating back to the start of the 2025 season. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, has Tulane covering in 69% of simulations. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Baylor vs. UCF Over 48.5

UCF has to be feeling good after one of the biggest wins in program history last week, knocking off BYU in double overtime after the Cougars were unbeaten and No. 2 overall entering the weekend. The Knights' next matchup is a Baylor squad that just fired head coach Dave Aranda after a two-game losing streak following a 4-1 start. The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 hitting 63.4% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

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