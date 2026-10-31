The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. There's no shortage of college football for new bettors on Saturday, including big matchups like No. 22 Arizona vs. No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 17 Florida vs. No. 3 Georgia, No. 1 Miami vs. North Carolina and No. 2 Ohio State vs. USC. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday

Florida vs. Georgia Under 56.5

Miami -14.5 vs. North Carolina

Florida vs. Georgia Under 56.5

The bitter SEC rivals meet once again, this time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs will surely enjoy a raucous crowd advantage but the Gators should be brimming with confidence after defeating Texas in their last outing. Georgia, meanwhile, is reeling from an unexpected loss to Auburn. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting at a 61.4% rate. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Miami -14.5 vs. North Carolina

The No. 1 team in the country takes a trip to Chapel Hill on Saturday to take on Bill Belichick's Tar Heels. North Carolina has dropped three of its last five, including last week's home game against Syracuse. The tandem of quarterback Darian Mensah and wideout Malachi Toney has the Hurricanes blowing opponents away and they'll look to do more of the same against the Heels. Miami covers in 58% of the model's simulations. The SportsLine model has Over 48.5 hitting 65.2% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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