The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days, and there is a ton of NFL Week 8 action on Sunday. The early window features several intriguing games, with Ravens vs. Bills and Steelers vs. Browns among the highlights, while the later games include Chargers vs. Rams and Chiefs vs. Broncos. According to the latest Broncos vs. Chiefs odds, Kansas City is favored by 1.5 points on the road. Sunday Night Football has the Eagles visiting the Commanders for an NFC East rivalry battle at 8:20 p.m. ET. Washington is a 5.5-point home favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Commanders NFL odds at FanDuel, and the total is 40.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for three days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday

Jets -1.5 vs. Raiders

Eagles +5.5 vs. Commanders

Jets -1.5 vs. Raiders

Both teams have had their problems, but the Jets have a quarterback who can protect the ball and a strong defense. Kirk Cousins has had his moments, and the Raiders started 3-0, but they have lost their past four, allowing almost 36 per game in those games. New York QB Geno Smith has thrown for 1,621 yards, 10 TDs and two interceptions. Cousins is third in the NFL with 1,877 passing yards and has 16 TD passes but has thrown five interceptions. The Jets have a top-10 defense and rank fifth in the league against the pass, so New York should have the upper hand here. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on the Jets to cover the spread, which they do in 58% of its simulations. Its projected score has New York winning by five. Bet on NFL Week 8 with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Eagles +5.5 vs. Commanders

The Eagles are a mess, with quarterback Jalen Hurts out and DeVonta Smith still dealing with an injury, but the Commanders also have issues. Top receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the season and Jayden Daniels missed a few games with an elbow injury. The biggest issue for the Eagles has been the offensive line, which was a problem even before Tanner McKee had to take over at quarterback. The Commanders come off a bye week, so they should be rested, but they are 1-4-1 and their only victory was by three points. Washington scores four more points per game than Philly but allows the second-most points per game in the NFL. SportsLine NFL expert R.J. White is backing the Eagles to cover. "I don't think these units collectively deserve to be favored by this much against basically anyone," he says of the Commanders. Bet on Sunday Night Football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

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