The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. NFL Week 8 begins with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football at Lambeau Field. The Packers are 3.5-point favorites in the latest FanDuel NFL odds and the total is 47.5. Kickoff is scheduled 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for three days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday

Packers -3.5 vs. Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan Over 71.5 receiving yards

Packers -3.5 vs. Panthers

Green Bay ended a three-game winning streak snapped by the Detroit Lions last time out but welcomed back running back Josh Jacobs. The Packers had suffered from a lack of an effective running game with Jacobs away from the team and his return should unlock the Green Bay offense in a big way. The Panthers also lost in Week 7, an ugly 43-13 home defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Green Bay covering at a 65% rate. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Tetairoa McMillan Over 71.5 receiving yards

McMillan exceeded this mark in two straight games before the debacle against Tampa Bay. McMillan's struggles against the Bucs coincided with a rough outing from quarterback Bryce Young. If the young signal-caller gets back on track, expect a corresponding showing from McMillan. The SportsLine props model has McMillan projected for 92.9 receiving yards. Bet on Packers vs. Panthers and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

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