The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. Anyone looking to place wagers on Wednesday can use this offer for college football games like Kennesaw State at Middle Tennessee, and bettors can also look ahead to the Carolina Panthers at Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $350 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Visit the FanDuel promo code review page for information on this offer, including the terms and conditions.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday

Brewers money line vs. Rays (-156)

Kennesaw State money line vs. Middle Tennessee (+120)

Brewers money line vs. Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays are still alive after they staged a 12th-inning comeback to force a World Series Game 5. But the win didn't come easy for the Rays, who were forced to use projected Game 5 starter Nick Martinez in relief and saw star third baseman Junior Caminero limp off the field in extras. Tampa Bay will need to fight tooth and nail against Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski, the likely NL Cy Young Award winner. The SportsLine Projection Model has Milwaukee wrapping up the title in 58% of its simulations. Bet on World Series Game 4 and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets:

Kennesaw State money line vs. Middle Tennessee

The reigning Conference USA champs are spiraling. After winning the conference last year, Kennesaw State is just 1-6 this year, dropping each of its last six games after winning its season opener. The Owls will look to get back in the win column on Wednesday against Middle Tennessee. The Blue Raiders are 2-1 in CUSA play and are trying to emerge as a contender for the conference title. The SportsLine model has KSU winning 49% of the time at plus money. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $150 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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