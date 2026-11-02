The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days, and fans can jump on it as NFL Week 8 wraps up with Monday Night Football. The Chicago Bears visit the Seattle Seahawks in a big NFC cross-conference showdown on Monday Night Football, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Lumen Field. Seattle is a 3-point home favorite in the latest Bears vs. Seahawks NFL odds at FanDuel, and the total is 46.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for three days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Monday

Seahawks -3 vs. Bears

Bears vs. Seahawks Over 46.5

Seahawks -3 vs. Bears

Seattle comes in after a dominant defensive performance where it held Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to just 213 total yards in a 20-3 home victory. Kansas City came into the game without a loss, and winning that game after losses to playoff contenders San Francisco and Denver (in overtime on the road) should give the champs a boost. The return of running back Zach Charbonnet also could provide a jolt, but the Bears allow less than 90 rushing yards per game, so this one will be on Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Nigba and the defense. That defense allows fewer than 234 yards per game, best in the NFL. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on Seattle to cover, as it does so in 57% of its simulations. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Over 46.5

The Seahawks average 343.3 yards per game and score 24 points per contest (13th in NFL) while ranking third in scoring defense, yielding 17.9 points per contest. The Bears score 25.7 per game (T-8) and allow an average of 20.4 points (ninth). Both teams have playmakers on offense, with Seattle's Smith-Njigba entering NFL Week 8 with an NFL-best 867 receiving yards and eight TDs. The Bears have been battering teams with the running game, but Seattle's defense also allows less than 90 yards per game on the ground. That might not be a problem, as Caleb Williams is averaging 255 passing yards per game, and Luther Burden III and Rome Odunze have a combined 872 receiving yards. The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Over, with the teams combining for more than 46.5 points in 52% of its simulations. Place your wagers on Monday with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

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