The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. NFL Week 9 concludes with Bills vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 3-point road favorite in the latest NFL Week 9 odds at FanDuel, and the Over/Under for total points scored is 43.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

The FanDuel promo code review page has the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and enters Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Monday Night Football

Vikings +3 (+105)

Justin Jefferson Over 77.5 receiving yards (-113)

Vikings +3 (+105)

This will be a major clash between the league's top scoring offense and its best defense. Buffalo averages an NFL-best 33.3 points per game, while Minnesota's defense yields just 13.3. The Vikings also have a fierce pass rush, posting 25 sacks through seven games, but Buffalo QB Josh Allen is among the best in the league in getting away from pass rushers and gaining yards with his legs. He is nine yards short of 5,000 career rushing yards. The SportsLine model sees this being a close game, with just a one-point margin in favor of Buffalo on its projected final score. The Vikings are covering the spread in 51% of the model simulations and winning outright as underdogs 47% of the time. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Justin Jefferson Over 77.5 receiving yards (-113)

SportsLine expert Alex Selesnick, also known as PropStarz, got this one at 75.5 yards, but this is still a strong play with Carson Wentz under center for Minnesota. Jefferson has been frustrated with the direction of the offense, which could be one reason Kyler Murray will sit out with a sore hamstring. The star receiver has topped 45 receiving yards just once over the past four games. He has 2,581 receiving yards over the past two seasons, so Wentz should be looking his way a lot. The Bills have the third-worst pass defense in the league. The SportsLine props model projects Jefferson for 62 yards and makes this a 3.5-star play, but Selesnick says Wentz starting "is good news for Justin Jefferson, as the pair has shown very good chemistry." Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on Bills vs. Vikings player props and more to get up to $200 in bonus bets:

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