The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can use this promo on a loaded day of sports on Wednesday, which features college football like Ball State vs. Buffalo, college hoops, NBA like Cavaliers vs. Knicks, and NHL games. According to the latest NBA odds at FanDuel, the Knicks are favored by 4.5 points against the Cavaliers. We're also just a day away from Week 10 of the NFL season kicking off between the Commanders and Giants. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

The FanDuel promo code review page has all the information on this offer, including the terms and conditions. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday, Nov. 11

Buffalo money line vs. Ball State (-122)

Commanders money line vs. Giants (+114)

Buffalo money line vs. Ball State

The MAC is back with more action – or MACtion – on Wednesday with a three-game slate, including Buffalo clashing with Ball State. The Bulls are one of the top teams in the conference at 6-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play. Buffalo enters Wednesday as winners of four straight. Ball State is 3-6 overall and 2-3 in MAC play. The Cardinals had a two-game winning streak snapped last week in a 31-30 overtime loss to UMass. Buffalo is 2-2 on the road and Ball State is 2-1 at home this season. The SportsLine model has Buffalo winning 64% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Commanders money line vs. Giants

NFL Week 10 kicks off in the NFC East on Thursday Night Football with the Giants hosting the Commanders. This is the second meeting between these rivals this season, and the first one ended in a stunning 27-27 tie with Washington mismanaging the clock in overtime. The Giants are first in the East at 5-2-1 and the Commanders are near the bottom at 2-5-1. Washington is 1-2 since the tie, and New York is 2-1 and has won two straight. The Giants are expected to have J.J. McCarthy under center after he was knocked out of Week 9 with a hip pointer, but he figures to be less than 100%. The SportsLine model has the Commanders winning 52% of the time at plus money. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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