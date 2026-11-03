The latest FanDuel promo code offers $200 in bonus bets to new users when they wager $5+ for four days, and fans who want a distraction on this Election Day can use it to wager on Tuesday's top games. The highlight of the night is MACtion as Ohio vs. Akron and Buffalo vs. Miami (OH) could start to clarify the top of the conference standings. According to the latest college football odds at FanDuel, Miami (OH) is favored by 5.5 points at home against Buffalo. There are also 11 NHL games as the NBA takes the night off, another solid sports betting option. Click here to wager Tuesday at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for three days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday

Buffalo vs. Miami Over 44.5 points

Stars vs. Capitals Over 5.5 goals

Buffalo vs. Miami Over 44.5 points

The Ohio Bobcats (6-2, 4-0) lead the Mid-American Conference, while four teams have one loss in league play. That includes Buffalo and Miami (Ohio), as both come in on three-game win streaks at 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the MAC. Only Ohio has allowed fewer points in conference games this season, with both allowing less than 85, and neither scores a lot, but that's why this total is on the low end. Miami is 3-1 at home while the Bulls are 1-2 on the road, and the model has Miami winning 67% of the time and covering in 53% of its simulations. Its strongest play is on the total, with Over 46.5 points hitting 63.8% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on Buaffo vs. Miami and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Stars vs. Capitals Over 5.5 goals

The NHL will get some of the spotlight Tuesday with the NBA off and the football choices limited. The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on Over 5.5 in this matchup, which is a pick'em on the money line. The Capitals (8-5-1) are the hosts and prevail over the Stars (8-5-0) in 52% of the model simulations. The Over hits 63.5% of the time. These teams both come in with six victories over their past 10 games. Washington is 6-3 at Capital One Arena but lost to Minnesota 5-1 at home on Sunday, while Dallas is 3-1-1 away and comes in off a 3-1 home victory against Columbus on Halloween. Place your wagers on Tuesday with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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