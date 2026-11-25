The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. This offer is great for Wednesday, which has a rare NFL game on the docket with a battle between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams set for 8 p.m. ET in Los Angeles on Thanksgiving Eve. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for four days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bet at FanDuel for Wednesday, Nov. 25

Rams money line vs. Packers (-142)

Rams money line vs. Packers

The NFL's Week 12 schedule kicks off with a bang as the Packers visit the Rams in a matchup of 6-4 NFC teams. These contenders could each use a win, but for very different reasons. The Packers are coming off a Week 10 loss to Minnesota, while the Rams are winners of four in a row but have a very tough rest of the season left, including two games against Seattle.

The Packers' offense relies on Jordan Love and the passing game, which was held in check in a Week 10 blowout loss to Minnesota. The Rams have taken advantage of some softer games of late, but injuries are a major concern on offense with Puka Nacua and Terrance Ferguson out for the year and Davante Adams not expected back for a few more weeks.

The SportsLine model likes the Rams here, as they win outright in 56% of simulations and cover as 2.5-point favorites in 52% of sims. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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