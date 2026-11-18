The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can use this promo on a wide range of sports on Wednesday, including college football between Central Michigan and Buffallo, UConn vs. Arizona in college basketball, the NBA, or even looking ahead to Thursday Night Football between the Colts and Texans. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for four days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

Best bets at FanDuel for Wednesday's games

Central Michigan vs. Buffalo Over 45.5 (-110)

Colts vs. Texans Over 44.5 (-110)

Centreal Michigan vs. Buffalo Over 45.5 (-110)

The MAC continues to grace our screens on Wednesdays, and the conference has an intriguing clash set between Central Michigan and Buffalo. The Bulls are one of four 5-1 teams in MAC play this year and are a top contender in the conference. They're also red hot having won five straight. The Chippewas are winners of two straight to move to 3-3 in the MAC and 5-5 overall. The SportsLine model loves the Over here, which hits 70% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Colts vs. Texans Over 44.5 (-110)

The AFC South gets us started for NFL Week 11 with the Texans hosting the Colts. Both teams are having disappointing seasons so far with Indianapolis 3-7 and Houston not much better at 3-6. The Colts are coming off a narrow win over Miami while the Texans lost a close one to Cleveland. The model expects points from these AFC South rivals as Over 44.5 hits 66% of the time. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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