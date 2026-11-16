The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days, and NFL Week 10 concludes with Monday Night Football. It's a matchup of struggling teams, with Justin Herbert and the Chargers (0-8) still looking for a victory and Jacoby Brissett and the Ravens (4-5) trying to snap a four-game losing streak. According to the latest NFL odds, the Ravens are favored by 4.5 points against the Chargers, and the Over/Under for total points is 38.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for terms and conditions. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bets at FanDuel for Monday Night Football

Chargers +4.5 (-110)

Chargers vs. Ravens Over 38.5 (-115)

Chargers +4.5

The SportsLine model sees value on the Chargers at current odds, as they are winning in 40% of simulations as plus-money underdogs. We're going with the Chargers to cover, as they do so in 51% of simulations. L.A. hasn't won a game yet, and the Chargers have had major problems on both sides of the ball. Herbert has been sacked 31 times and thrown 11 interceptions and only six touchdown passes. The Chargers also score just 15 points per game, fewest in the NFL. But the Ravens are breaking in a new quarterback who was benched by his previous team. The Baltimore offense hasn't scored more than 13 points in four weeks. Bet on Monday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Chargers vs. Ravens Over 38.5

This is a low total, and the SportsLine model is projecting a score total well over 45 points. The teams combine for more than 39 points in 61% of its simulations. The Chargers just posted their second-best point total of the season, but the defense struggled in a 44-22 loss to the Texans last week. Los Angeles allows the fourth-most points in the NFL at 27.4 per game, and the Ravens allow the eighth-most at 26.2. Herbert threw for 193 yards in last week's loss and threw for 257 the previous week, while Brissett topped 200 passing yards in five of his eight starts for the Cardinals. These offenses aren't good, but neither are the defenses, so players like L.A. running back Omarion Hampton and Ravens running back Derrick Henry and receiver Zay Flowers could get rolling Monday night. Bet on Chargers-Ravens and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Monday?

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