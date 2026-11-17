The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days, and there are plenty of sports betting opportunities on Tuesday. It's a big night for the Mid-American Conference as the battle at the top of the standings intensifies, while Spurs vs. Pistons highlights a five-game NBA schedule. In college football MACtion on Tuesday night, Ohio and Western Michigan need wins to stay in the title race, and both are big favorites. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

For the terms and conditions of these offers from one of the top sports betting apps, you need to check out our FanDuel promo code review page.

Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday's games

Ohio vs. Ball State Over 49.5 (-110)

Pistons vs. Spurs Under 222.5 (-106)

Ohio vs. Ball State Over 49.5

The Bobcats and Western Michigan both come into their matchups Tuesday night at 7-2 overall and 5-1 in the MAC. That means both need victories to stay alive in the title race, with Buffalo and Toledo also entering Week 12 with one conference loss. Western Michigan is a 15-point favorite against Eastern Michigan. Ohio is an 11-point favorite, and the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Bobcats covering more than 60% of the time. That gets a 'B' grade, along with Over 49.5, which hits in 59.5% of simulations. The Ball State defense is allowing 40 points per game and more than seven yards per play on the road this season, so Ohio should do most of the heavy lifting to get to the Over. Bet on college football Week 12 with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Pistons vs. Spurs Under 222.5

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs have been rolling after a 0-2 start. Now they sit at 12-2, with Wembanyama averaging 28.6 points and 11.6 rebounds, both top five in the NBA. He scored 26 points and had 11 rebounds on Sunday as San Antonio rallied for a 110-102 victory at Utah. Dylan Harper had 31 points and nine rebounds. The Spurs host a Pistons team that has lost three of its past five games. Detroit comes in off a 137-117 road loss to Miami. Cade Cunningham has scored 85 points over the past two games and is averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 assists per game so far. The SportsLine model has San Antonio covering as a 9.5-point favorite in 59% of its simulations. Bet on Pistons-Spurs and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

Responsible gaming at FanDuel

FanDuel Sportsbook offers a variety of different ways to help bettors game responsibly on its platform. The available tools and resources include gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. FanDuel also has a live chat feature and contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).