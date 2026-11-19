The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. NFL Week 11 begins with the Houston Texans hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football. The Texans are 12.5-point favorites in the latest FanDuel NFL odds, and the total is 43.5. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for four days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Colts vs. Texans Over 43.5 (-120)

Nico Collins anytime touchdown (+100)

Colts vs. Texans Over 43.5

The Indinapolis offense isn't in great shape, but Jonathan Taylor is still here and the Houston defense is a far cry from the bruising unit that dominated over the past few seasons. Moreover, the Texans have actually been quite useful on offense this season -- they're scoring 25.9 points per game, the ninth-best average in the NFL. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 66% rate. Bet on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Nico Collins anytime touchdown

Collins has scored in each of his last two games, both 20+ point efforts from the Houston offense. The Indy defense has been decimated by trades. Look for Collins to find the end zone once again in front of the home crowd. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

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