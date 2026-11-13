The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. New bettors can take advantage of the offer when they place bets on the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football. The Giants are 1.5-point favorites, and the total is 41.5 with rain in the forecast. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Commanders center Lucas Patrick is inactive with a concussion. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

The FanDuel promo code review page has all the information on this offer, including the terms and conditions. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Commanders money line vs. Giants (+112)

Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown (+195)

Commanders money line vs. Giants

It's likely to be a rainy mess in the Meadowlands on Thursday, and those conditions could benefit the Commanders. Cam Skattebo has only just returned from a lengthy injury absence and throwing the ball could be tough, potentially making long plays to Malik Nabers and other receivers difficult. This could be a game where Jayden Daniels wins with his legs. The SportsLine model has Washington winning in 53% of its simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Isaiah Likely anytime touchdown

New York's lead tight end has four touchdowns in his last five games. If the Giants get into the red zone, he's one of the lead options for J.J. McCarthy if Skattebo isn't barreling it into the end zone. Likely has quickly established himself as one of the dominant forces in the New York passing game and is an appealing pick at this price. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

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