The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. There's a loaded day of NFL games on Sunday as part of Week 10, including 49ers at Cowboys and a Sunday Night Football tilt between the Steelers and Bengals. According to the latest NFL odds, the 49ers are favored by 3.5 points against the Cowboys. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times and is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on a 62-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bets at FanDuel for NFL Week 10

Cowboys money line vs. 49ers (+180)

Bengals -3.5 vs. Steelers (-110)

Cowboys money line vs. 49ers

This NFC battle is a very interesting one. The 49ers are arguably the best team in football at 7-1 and are top six in scoring offense and scoring defense. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have an elite offense and a bottom-10 defense. But the 49ers have been susceptible to points, giving up 29+ to Arizona, Seattle and Atlanta over the last month. This one has the makings of a shootout, which is exactly what the Cowboys want. The model has Dallas winning 41% of the time to return value at current odds. Bet on NFL games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Bengals -3.5 vs. Steelers

This AFC North matchup ends the day on Sunday Night Football with the Steelers visiting the Bengals. Each side is 6-2 and riding a four-game win streak. The Steelers got the upper hand the last time these teams squared off back in Week 3, winning 30-27. That was arguably Pittsburgh's best offensive outing of the year as the team has a top-five defense while sitting middle of the pack offensively. The Bengals have the exact opposite style of play, entering the week No. 2 in points per game but sitting middle of the league in scoring defense. The model thinks the Bengals will get revenge as they cover as 3.5-point favorites in 54% of simulations. Bet on Steelers-Bengals and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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