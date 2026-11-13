The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. Bettors can use this offer on Friday for college football, with three games on the docket, including Illinois visiting unbeaten UCLA. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times.

Best bets at FanDuel for Friday

Pittsburgh money line vs. Florida State (-160)

Illinois money line vs. UCLA (+310)

Pittsburgh money line vs. Florida State

The ACC is featured this Friday with Florida State visiting Pittsburgh. The Panthers are 6-3 overall and are 3-3 in ACC play. They've been especially good at home, going 5-0. The Seminoles are 4-5 and fired head coach Mike Norvell recently. The team responded with a win over Boston College last week, which was Florida State's first road win of the season. The SportsLine model has Pitt winning more than 60% of the time. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Illinois money line vs. UCLA

The Bruins just keep finding a way. UCLA is 9-0 and is one of two unbeaten teams left in the nation entering Week 11. Bob Chesney's squad continues to stack wins, even without starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. UCLA's next test is one of its toughest of the year as Illinois comes to town. The Fighting Illini are 6-3 overall but are red hot having won four in a row. They're also on regular rest after beating Nebraska last Friday night. The model has Illinois winning more than 30% of the time to return value at current money line odds. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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