The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can use this offer for college football Week 10 games, including a pair of high-profile clashes like Alabama vs. LSU and Miami vs. Notre Dame. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Nov. 7

Alabama money line vs. LSU (+184)

Miami vs. Notre Dame Under 54.5 (-108)

Alabama money line vs. LSU

A pair of two-loss SEC foes clash in an important battle in Baton Rouge with Alabama taking on LSU. The Crimson Tide are No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff rankings despite having two losses. The Tigers are 14th in the first rankings of the season. These teams can't afford another loss at this stage of the season, especially LSU, which still has matchups against Texas and Tennessee on tap. The SportsLine model sees value on the Tide here as they win in 38% of simulations to return value at current money line odds. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Miami vs. Notre Dame Under 54.5

All eyes will be on this matchup in South Bend where Notre Dame hosts Miami. The Hurricanes are No. 1 in the nation as they're one of three unbeaten teams left. The Fighting Irish are 7-1 after falling at BYU a few weeks ago. This matchup has a lot of importance after Miami beat Notre Dame last season, which resulted in the Canes making the CFP and the Irish being left out. Notre Dame will be aiming for revenge after that loss more than a year ago. The Hurricanes will be without star wideout Malachi Toney – one of the best receivers and players in the country – due to an ankle injury. The model thinks a total of 54.5 is too high as the Under hits nearly 60% of the time. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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