The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days, and Tuesday is loaded with sports betting options. College football Week 11 kicks off with MACtion, featuring Ohio vs. Miami (Ohio) in a key conference showdown, and Celtics vs. 76ers is one of six NBA games. There's also a big college basketball doubleheader with Duke vs. Michigan State and Kansas vs. Kentucky, and seven NHL games, among other choices. Ohio is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds at FanDuel. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

The FanDuel promo code review page has all the information on this offer, including the terms and conditions. SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday, Nov. 10

Western Michigan vs. Akron Over 48.5 (-110)

Celtics to win vs. 76ers (-117)

Western Michigan vs. Akron Over 48.5 (-110)

The best MAC matchup is Ohio-Miami, with the Bobcats leading the conference at 5-0, while Miami is 4-2, but 6-3 Western Michigan has just one conference loss. Akron is 1-8 and has yet to win a MAC matchup in five tries, so the Zips are two-touchdown favorites. Western is fifth in the MAC in scoring at 26.2 points per game, and while the Zips score just 19.1 per contest (10th), they allow 32.2, so the Broncos could have a big night. Akron has had trouble scoring but is third in the conference in total offense, averaging 354.6 yards per game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has an 'A' grade on Over 48.5, which hits in 66.7% of its simulations with the score prediction pushing it well over 50. Bet on college football Week 11 with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Celtics to win vs. 76ers (-117)

The story of this Eastern Conference showdown is Jaylen Brown vs. Jayson Tatum as the former visits his old team after a reported issue between the stars led to Brown being traded. Brown took over as the main man with the Celtics while Tatum was recovering from injury, but the big man is back in charge now. The Celtics (8-2) come in off consecutive wins by at least 20 points. Brown had his best season of his nine in Boston last year, but he is now alongside LeBron James in Philly. The NBA's all-time leading scorer had a season-high 22 points and Brown had a team-best 29 for the Sixers (9-2) in a six-point win against Chicago on Sunday. The SportsLine model has the Celtics winning in 68% of simulations for an 'A' grade. Over 218.8 points is hitting at just under 60%. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NBA and more and more to get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

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