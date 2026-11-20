The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. Bettors can use this offer on Friday for college football, including a Big Ten matchup between Oregon and Michigan State and a Mountain West tilt between New Mexico and Wyoming. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Friday, Nov. 20

Michigan State +17.5 vs. Oregon (-110)

New Mexico -8.5 vs. Wyoming (-115)

Michigan State +17.5 vs. Oregon

The Ducks are rolling. After a 4-3 start to the year, it looked like the College Football Playoff was out of the question. But Oregon has won three straight and is the nation's highest-ranked three-loss team. They head to East Lansing to clash with the Spartans, who may be better than their 3-7 record indicates. MSU beat Michigan a few weeks ago, and three of their last four losses have come by one score. The SportsLine model has the Spartans covering as 17.5-point underdogs in 56% of simulations. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

New Mexico -8.5 vs. Wyoming

A massive Mountain West game – one that may be a conference title game preview – is among the best games on Friday with Wyoming hosting New Mexico. The Lobos had a six-game win streak snapped by UNLV last weekend to fall to 8-2 overall and 5-1 in MWC play. The Cowboys are 7-3 overall and are 6-1 in conference play. They've won five straight. The model thinks the Lobos will bounce back, though, with New Mexico covering in 74% of the simulations. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

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