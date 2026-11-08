The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. The Sunday NFL Week 9 schedule features 14 games, with Packers vs. Patriots among the highlights. Buccaneers vs. Bears will play out on Sunday Night Football, with Chicago a 6.5-point home favorite in the latest NFL Week 9 odds at FanDuel. Among Sunday's NFL inactives are Browns QB Deshaun Watson, Jets WR Garrett Wilson and Giants RB Cam Skattebo. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times and entered Week 10 with an 80-77 record on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites this season. Anybody following its picks could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Nov. 8

Packers vs. Patriots Under 46.5

Bears -6.5 vs. Buccaneers

Packers vs. Patriots Under 46.5

Both teams are 5-3, but Green Bay has a lot more work to do as the Packers are in last place in a powerful NFC North. The Patriots are second in the AFC East behind the 6-1 Bills, with quarterback Drake Maye back to form after a slow start. Green Bay will have the rest advantage after beating the Panthers 27-19 on Thursday Night Football last week. New England had a bit more trouble than expected in Miami but managed a 24-19 victory against the Dolphins. Green Bay has won four of its past five behind a passing game that's humming behind quarterback Jordan Love and receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. The offenses combine to score 44.4 points per game, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the teams going Under 46.5 points in 61% of its simulations. Bet on NFL Week 9 and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Bears -6.5 vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) are suddenly playing well. Well enough to beat up on their fellow NFC South rivals, at least. Tampa Bay has totaled 582 rushing yards over the past two games, outscoring Atlanta and Carolina 59-13 despite almost no production from the passing game. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is nursing a thumb injury and is sure to be eyeing the bye week next week, so they could try that approach again. But the Bears (6-2) have the fourth-best run defense in the NFL. The Caleb Williams-led Chicago offense has scored at least 30 points in every game the quarterback has played from start to finish. The Bucs' defense yields just 18.9 points per game, but the SportsLine model has the Bears covering as 6.5-point favorites 53% of the time. They have won five of their past six games. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, NBA, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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