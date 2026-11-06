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Best bets at FanDuel for Friday, Nov. 6

Nebraska money line vs. Illinois

TCU vs. Arizona Over 46.5

Nebraska money line vs. Illinois

The Big Ten is back on Friday with Illinois hosting Nebraska. The Illini are 5-3 and are winners of three straight games as one more win clinches them a bowl berth. The Cornhuskers are on a downturn of late after starting 5-0. They've dropped three straight one-score games, including last weekend against Washington, where Nebraska blew a late lead by giving up a touchdown and then throwing a pick-six right after. The SportsLine model has Nebraska winning 66% of the time. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

TCU vs. Arizona Over 43.5

The Big 12 also is highlighted on Friday with Arizona hosting TCU. The Wildcats are coming off a close loss at Texas Tech to fall to 6-2 on the year. They still are alive in the Big 12 and College Football Playoff races, but they can't afford another loss. TCU has gone 4-4 so far and is coming off a win over Kansas. The model loves the Over, with Over 43.5 hitting nearly 70% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

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