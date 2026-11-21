The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. Bettors can use this offer for college football Week 12 on Saturday, which features games like UCLA vs. Michigan and Utah vs. TCU. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for seven days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Saturday, Nov. 21

Michigan money line vs. UCLA (+150)

Utah money line vs. TCU (-330)

Michigan money line vs. UCLA

UCLA is a perfect 10-0 even with a backup quarterback operating the offense in Ty Dieffenbach, and their next test is at Michigan. The Wolverines are 5-5 overall and are 2-5 in the Big Ten. They're coming off losses to rival Michigan State and Oregon. The Bruins had close calls over Oregon, Wisconsin and Illinois of late, but they've won three of their last four by double digits. The SportsLine model thinks the Wolverines can get the upset at home here, with Michigan winning 42% of the time at plus money. Bet on college football games with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Utah money line vs. TCU

The nation's other unbeaten team, Utah, has an intriguing matchup this Saturday as well. The Utes are coming off two straight emotional, close wins over BYU and Arizona, being taken to the wire each time. Could a letdown be coming? TCU is just 5-5, but the Horned Frogs are a tough out as all five of their losses have been by one score. The model has Utah winning 74% of the time. Bet on the college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $200 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

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