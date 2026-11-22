Fans who want to wager on NFL Week 11 can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $200 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for four days. The Sunday NFL Week 11 schedule is loaded with matchups, including Jaguars vs. Giants in a battle of division leaders. NFL Week 11 culminates in an enticing Vikings vs. 49ers matchup on Sunday Night Football. San Francisco is a 3-point home favorite in the Vikings vs. 49ers odds at FanDuel, with the Over/Under for total points at 46.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for four days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders vs. Broncos Over 40.5 points

Vikings vs. 49ers Under 46.5 points

Raiders vs. Broncos Over 40.5 points

After Kirk Cousins was shipped to Minnesota, Heisman winner and top pick Fernando Mendoza got his first start last week against the reigning Super Bowl champions. The Seahawks did what they do and held Las Vegas to 163 total yards. Mendoza threw for 143 and had a rushing touchdown but was sacked six times. Now he will try his luck in Denver, and the Broncos allow the sixth-most total yards in the NFL. They are 20th against the pass, but Denver has won seven of its past eight games after losing to Kansas City in the opener. The Broncos' offense started slow but is averaging 28 points per game over the past three. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has a strong play on the total, with Over 40.5 points hitting 71% of the time for an 'A' grade. Bet on NFL Week 11 and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $350 in bonus bets:

Vikings vs. 49ers Under 46.5 points

The Sunday night matchup pits the Vikings' fierce defense against the talented offense of the 49ers. San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy has just been making plays, and with players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle and the possible return of Mike Evans, the offense is tough to match up against. The Vikings should welcome the challenge, as they have the NFL's stingiest defense, allowing just 14 points per contest, and lead the NFL with 37 sacks. The 49ers are second in the league in total yards, while the Vikings allow the second-fewest. The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Under here, with it projecting the teams combine for fewer than 46.5 points in 55% of its simulations. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $350 in bonus bets:

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