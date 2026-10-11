The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. NFL games today include Seahawks vs. 49ers and Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Sunday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

NFL best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Oct. 11

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers

Falcons vs. Ravens +3.5

Seahawks -3 vs. 49ers

Despite some early injuries, the 49ers have marched to an undefeated record through four games thanks in large part to Brock Purdy. Purdy is completing nearly 70% of his throws, and he has 11 touchdowns to just one interception. On Sunday, he'll face one of the league's best defenses in the Seahawks. Seattle looked shaky at times against the Chargers but ultimately sealed a 30-23 win in Week 4. The SportsLine model sees the Seahawks covering the spread in 54% of simulations. Bet on 49ers-Seahawks with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Falcons vs. Ravens +3.5

Baltimore will be without Lamar Jackson (ankle) and Tyler Huntley will start in his place. Huntley has proven to be a fully capable backup when filling in for Jackson in the past. Meanwhile, the Atlanta offense is surging since Michael Penix returned, scoring 80 points and piling up 918 yards of total offense in the last two weeks. However, Jesse Minter's squad will look to complicate things at the line of scrimmage. The model predicts that Baltimore covers in 56% of simulations. Bet on Ravens-Falcons and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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