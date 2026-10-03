The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users up to $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Week 5 of the 2026 college football season continues on Saturday with games like Auburn vs. Tennessee, Florida vs. Missouri, and Miami vs. Clemson. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Friday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 5 on a 32-24 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Saturday, Oct. 3

Tennessee -6.5 vs. Auburn

Clemson +16.5 vs Miami

The Volunteers nearly pulled off a miracle against No. 1 Texas in Week 4, although they were aided by a missed call on the onside kick that gave them a final drive. Tennessee will now welcome a 3-1 Auburn Tigers team to Neyland Stadium looking to get back in the SEC picture with a signature win. The Tigers came up short against Florida in Week 3 but got a win over Vanderbilt in Week 4. The SportsLine model has Tennessee covering the spread in 52% of simulations.

It's easy to dismiss Clemson after the Tigers got blown out by LSU in Week 1, but Dabo Swinney's squad has won three games in a row ahead of a massive ACC clash against Miami on Saturday night. The Hurricanes, fresh off an appearance in the national title game, look ready to get back to that stage with Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney leading the way. While the SportsLine model doesn't foresee Miami having issues in this contest, it does back Clemson on the spread as the Tigers cover in 53% of simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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