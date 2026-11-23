Fans looking to wager on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 11 can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. The Monday Night Football matchup sees Joe Burrow and the Bengals visiting Washington, D.C. to face the Commanders and fellow former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. Cincinnati is a 6-point favorite in FanDuel's latest NFL odds. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Monday Night Football

Commanders -6

Bengals vs. Commanders Over 45.5 points

Commanders -6

The Bengals offense has been nearly unstoppable over the past five games, with Burrow throwing 20 of his league-leading 27 TD passes over that span. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have also been putting on a show, combining for 1,702 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. But Daniels and Co. can also be dangerous, and the Bengals defense has been hit-or-miss, ranking 19th in the league overall in allowing 340 yards per game. Washington is 11th in the NFL in rushing, in part thanks to Daniels (280 yards), and Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) is expected to be activated from IR in time to play. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Washington covering the spread in 56% of its simulations, earning the pick a 'B' grade. Bet on NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Bengals vs. Commanders Over 45.5 points

Cincinnati averages just under 31 points per game and has scored at least 34 in each of the past four. Burrow, Chase and Higgins could have a field day against a Commanders defense that ranks second-to-last in the league against the pass. It is allowing 245 yards per game through the air, while the Bengals offense averages an NFL-high 299. The SportsLine model is leaning toward the Over here, with it projecting the teams to combine for more than 45.5 points in 52% of its simulations. SportsLine NFL expert Micah Roberts is also expecting points, though he got the Over/Under at 53.5. "The question is whether or not Washington keeps up with the Bengals, and because it's the Bengals defense, I say yes, they will show up," the expert tells SportsLine. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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