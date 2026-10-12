The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Monday is a big sports day with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. Click here to sign up at FanDuel to bet on Monday Night Football and Major League Baseball on Monday and get your bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Monday, Oct. 12

Bills vs. Rams Under 54.5

Dodgers vs. Brewers Over 6.5

Bills vs. Rams Under 54.5

Two of the NFL's best teams meet at SoFi Stadium for Week 5's edition of Monday Night Football. The total is understandably set quite high for the clash of these two star-studded offenses, but various factors point towards the Under. Aaron Donald will be back in uniform after missing last week's game, and Josh Allen may have a thin receiving corps to work with as D.J. Moore is questionable after not practicing this week and Josh Palmer is out. The Under hits in 63% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Monday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Dodgers vs. Brewers Over 6.5

The Milwaukee Brewers won Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday and will now look to snare Game 2 as well before the series shifts to Los Angeles. But the Dodgers are road favorites with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (14-9, 2.53 ERA in the regular season) on the hill. Milwaukee counters with Logan Henderson (11-3, 2.47 ERA). Despite this game being set up for a pitcher's duel, the SportsLine model has the Over hitting in a whopping 74.7% of its simulated outcomes. Bet on the MLB postseason with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Monday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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