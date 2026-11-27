The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for three days. Bettors can use this offer on Black Friday, which features a rare NFL game between the Broncos and Steelers in a big AFC clash. Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback for the Steelers after Aaron Rodgers was released. Click here to bet on NFL football and more at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and entered Week 12 of the 2026 NFL season on a 68-53 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Best bets at FanDuel for NFL Black Friday

Steelers money line vs. Broncos (+194)

Steelers money line vs. Broncos

This AFC clash is a big one for each side. The Broncos are 8-2 and are in contention for both the AFC West and the AFC's No. 1 seed. The Steelers fell to 6-4 after dropping their last two games – one a blowout to Cincinnati and the other a narrow and shocking loss to Philadelphia. After benching the legendary Aaron Rodgers in favor of veteran backup Mason Rudolph, the team cut the future Hall of Famer on Wednesday following public comments directed at head coach Mike McCarthy. The Broncos have a new lead back in rookie Jonah Coleman, who has scored five times in the last three weeks. The Steelers will have to slow him down and get more from their offense, which has stalled over this two-game skid with just 34 total points scored.

Even with the shakeup at quarterback, the SportsLine model has the Steelers winning 43% of the time at plus money to return value at nearly 2-to-1 odds. Bet on the NFL and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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