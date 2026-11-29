Fans considering wagering on NFL Week 12 games Sunday should jump on the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Raiders vs. Browns will close out the day on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Sunday, Nov. 29

Raiders vs. Browns Over 39.5

Raiders vs. Browns Over 39.5

The Browns (6-4) are eyeing the playoffs, while the Raiders (4-7) are trying to get things set up for the future when the teams meet on Sunday Night football. A young and talented Browns skill group is being led by Deshaun Watson, and the defense has helped the team grind out victories while those pieces are coming together. Watson has thrown for at least 300 yards in his past three starts, including in last week's victory against the Texans. Raiders rookie QB Fernando Mendoza had a rough debut against the Seahawks but he threw for 267 yards and three TDs last week in a loss at Denver. The Las Vegas defense gives up the most points in the NFL, so the SportsLine model has the teams scoring more than 39.5 points in 64% of simulations for a rare 'A' grade. Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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