The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. The NFL is back in action on Thursday as the Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers for Week 4 Thursday Night Football. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Thursday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football, MLB, NHL and NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football on FanDuel

Steelers -144 vs. Browns

Deshaun Watson Under 185.5 passing yards

The entire AFC North is 2-1 entering Week 4, including both the Browns and Steelers. Cleveland was largely expected to be a bottom-feeder this season, but the Browns have managed to pull off consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. The Steelers could be a tougher prospect, though. The Pittsburgh offense is up and running after last week's 30-27 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, in which Aaron Rodgers threw for 292 yards and three touchdowns. The Steelers are road favorites and the SportsLine Projection Model has them winning in 63% of its simulations.

One of the SportsLine props model's best picks is Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson going under 185.5 passing yards. Cleveland has averaged 178.3 passing yards per game on offense and Pittsburgh has been the eighth best passing defense through three weeks. The props model has Watson projected for 157.5 passing yards. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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