The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Friday brings five college football matchups, headlined by high-stakes showdowns in the Big Ten and ACC. Click here to sign up at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets when you make your college football bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Friday, Oct. 9

Florida State vs. Louisville: Under 59.5

Iowa vs. Washington: Iowa money line (+126)

Florida State vs. Louisville: Under 59.5

Is Florida State finally turning things around? Last week's 38-7 undressing of Virginia is certainly a good sign for Seminoles fans and head coach Mike Norvell, seemingly perpetually on the hot seat. But this visit to Louisville won't be easy. The Cardinals have lost two straight to Wake Forest and NC State and will be eager to put a win on the board at home. The SportsLine model has the Under hitting on the sky-high total in 62.1% of its simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Iowa vs. Washington: Iowa money line (+126)

Iowa is licking its wounds from its home loss to Ohio State in more ways than one. Quarterback Hank Brown went down with a shoulder injury in the loss and is now questionable for Friday night's game at Washington. Jeremy Hecklinski would start in Brown's place if he's unable to suit up. Washington has problems of its own, having lost both of its Big Ten games thus far. The offensive line is a patchwork unit right now due to injuries and ineffectiveness. The Hawkeyes pull off the road upset in just over half of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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