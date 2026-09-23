Football is just a day away and sports fans can make their picks early with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. There's also plenty to check out on Wednesday with 15 MLB games, two WNBA contests and the Presidents Cup teeing off early on Thursday. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Wednesday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL, college football and MLB game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Wednesday on FanDuel

Red Sox money line vs. Guardians

The Guardians have a slim one-game lead over the Chicago White Sox, thanks in part to a six-game winning streak that includes Tuesday's series opener with the Red Sox. The teams meet again at Fenway Park on Wednesday. Foster Griffin (15-5, 3.67 ERA) is pitching for the visitors against Sonny Gray (17-5, 2.82). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Boston winning at a 59% rate. Bet on baseball and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Packers -5.5 vs. Falcons

Both the Packers and Falcons will enter this week's edition of Thursday Night Football with a sense of relief. For Green Bay, it's because the team finally broke a six-game losing streak with an overtime win over the New York Jets in Week 2. For Atlanta, it's because Michael Penix Jr. is set to play, giving the Falcons a major upgrade under center over struggling third-stringer Cooper Rush. Penix's return doesn't fix every issue for Atlanta, though, and the SportsLine model has the Packers covering the spread in 59% of its simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Wednesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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