The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. Friday's games include No. 5 Indiana vs. Northwestern and Clemson vs. California in college football, and Phillies vs. Rays in MLB. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Friday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Friday on FanDuel

Northwestern +19.5 vs. Indiana (-102)

Clemson (-120) vs. California

Northwestern +19.5 vs. Indiana

The reigning national champions host the Wildcats in a Friday night Big Ten showcase. Northwestern finished just below the middle of the pack in the Big Ten standings last season but is 2-0 so far this season, including a blowout victory over Deion Sanders' Colorado. Indiana looks set to challenge for the College Football Playoff again and is heavily favored on Friday. But the SportsLine Projection Model has Northwestern covering at a 55% rate. Bet on college football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Clemson (-120) vs. California

Is Dabo Swinney running out of time at Clemson? The Tigers were blown out in Week 1 by LSU and beat a middling, scandal-wracked North Carolina by eight points. A trip out to the West Coast to take on Cal has the makings of a trap game for the Tigers, especially with Bears quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele playing well again. Clemson is just a 1.5-point road favorite. The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning at a 60% rate. Bet on college football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Friday?

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