The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Sunday's NFL Week 4 schedule includes the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Houston Texans in a must-win game for each side. The latest Cowboys vs. Texans odds at FanDuel have Houston as a 2.5-point favorite. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Sunday NFL Week 4 on FanDuel

Texans -2.5 vs. Cowboys (-110)

Chiefs -4.5 vs. Raiders (-112)

Texans -2.5 vs. Cowboys

It's weird to say a Week 4 game is a must-win game, but it sure feels that way for the two teams from Texas. Dallas is 1-2 after falling in a shootout to Baltimore in Brazil last week. Houston, for the second year in a row, is 0-3. The Texans' offense played well in Week 1 against Buffalo, but without Nico Collins the last two weeks, Houston has scored 23 total points. The Texans cover the spread in 66% of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Cowboys vs. Texans and more NFL Week 4 action with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Chiefs -4.5 vs. Raiders

Who had this one as a battle of 3-0 teams when the schedule came out? Yeah, that's what I thought.

The Chiefs being 3-0 isn't too much of a surprise. They had an injury-plagued 6-11 season last year, but Kansas City had made five of the last six Super Bowls before 2025. The Raiders being 3-0, however, is shocking as they went 3-14 last year and had the No. 1 overall pick. Kirk Cousins has thrown three touchdowns in all three Vegas games this year, and he's the only quarterback to do that this season. But the SportsLine model doesn't expect the Raiders' success to continue as the Chiefs cover as 4.5-point favorites in 59% of simulations. Bet on Chiefs-Raiders with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Sunday?

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