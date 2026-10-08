The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Week 5 of the NFL season begins with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay is winless on the season, while Dallas is 2-2. The Cowboys are 8.5-point favorites and the over/under is 48.5. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Click here to sign up at FanDuel and get up to $250 in bonus bets when you make your Buccaneers-Cowboys bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, entered Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on a 55-44 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over 48.5 (-114)

Bucky Irving Over 13.5 rush attempts (-108)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Over 48.5

Despite allowing just 282.8 yards per game, the Buccaneers have given up an average of 24 points because of chronic turnover issues. The Cowboys are averaging 30.5 points per game and should be able to feast on a despondent Tampa Bay team at home. Expect plenty of points at JerryWorld on Thursday. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting 67% of the time. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Bucky Irving Over 13.5 rush attempts

With Baker Mayfield sidelined with a thumb injury, it'll be undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels under center for the Bucs on Thursday. Tampa Bay will want to take care of the ball as best as possible to keep the Dallas offense on the sideline. That should lead to a heavy workload for running back Bucky Irving. The SportsLine props model has Irving projected for 15.7 carries. Bet on the NFL and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Thursday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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