The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Tuesday is a busy day for sports fans with Dodgers vs. Braves and Brewers vs. Padres in MLB postseason action, Southern Miss vs. Troy in college football, two WNBA playoff games and a nine-game NHL slate. According to the latest Brewers vs. Padres odds, the Over/Under for total runs scored is 7.5. Click here to sign up at FanDuel on Tuesday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB, college football, NFL and NHL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It's also on 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks and on a 31-25 run on all top-rated MLB money-line picks. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday, Oct. 6

Southern Miss +10.5 vs. Troy

Brewers vs. Padres Over 7.5

Southern Miss +10.5 vs. Troy

It's been a rough start to the season for the 1-3 Golden Eagles. After an opening blowout win over Alcorn State, Southern Miss has dropped three straight games -- to Auburn, UConn and Tulane. A start to Sun Belt Conference play will be a welcome adjustment. Troy is 2-2, with wins over Sam Houston and Alabama State and losses to No. 14 Missouri and Utah State. The SportsLine Projection Model has has Southern Miss covering at a 58% rate. Bet on college football and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Brewers vs. Padres Over 7.5

The Brewers are one win away from advancing to the NLCS after winning the first two of the series in Milwaukee. Star outfielder Jackson Chourio hit a walk-off winner to beat Padres closer Mason Miller and put the San Diego on the brink of elimination. The action shifts to Petco Park on Tuesday. Dustin May (7-9, 4.70 ERA) gets the ball for Milwaukee while Nick Pivetta (3-2, 2.86) tries to keep the Padres' season alive. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting at a 58.9% rate. Bet on baseball and more with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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