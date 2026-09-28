The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Week 3 of the NFL season wraps up with Bears vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football. Click here to sign up for FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Check out the FanDuel promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Eagles vs. Bears Monday Night Football

Eagles -4.5 (-115)

Eagles-Bears Under 41.5 (-112)

Eagles -4.5

Keep an eye out for the Eagles' approach at running back here as Saquon Barkley left Week 2 with a stinger before returning for the fourth quarter, though he will play. Tank Bigsby could also be in line to get a lot of action here. The Eagles are 2-0, though both wins have been close. Washington fell by just two points and had a chance to tie it with a minute left, while Tennessee pushed Philly to overtime last week. Jalen Hurts has had a strange year with three touchdown passes in Week 1 on just 56% completion before tossing two more with a 70.3% completion rate last week while also throwing two interceptions. The Bears' offense figures to be a bit messy here. They scored just three points last week while Caleb Williams went down with a hamstring injury that will keep him out of action this week. Backup Tyson Bagent is in concussion protocol, so veteran Case Keenum will get the start.

The Eagles cover the spread in the majority of SportsLine simulations. Bet on Eagles-Bears in NFL Week 3 with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Eagles-Bears Under 41.5

The Eagles have cleared this number in each of their games thus far, but not by much. Philly's two games saw 46 and 44 points scored. Chicago's Week 1 game had a whopping 86 points scored, but the Bears and Vikings combined for only 12 points last week. Philadelphia has a great defense, and the Bears' offense faces a lot of question marks this week due to both injuries at quarterback and poor play last week against Minnesota.

The Under hits in the majority of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Eagles-Bears with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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