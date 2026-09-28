The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Sports fans can use it to get started with NFL betting on Monday with the Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) visiting the Chicago Bears (1-1) on Monday Night Football. The Eagles are 3.5-point favorites at FanDuel and the total is 41.5. The Bears will be without starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) on Monday night. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get your $250 in bonus bets when you place your Monday Night Football wagers:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page to see the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Monday Night Football on FanDuel

Bears vs. Eagles Under 41.5 (-108)

D'Andre Swift anytime touchdown (+100)

Two of the NFL's marquee franchises meet for a big game under the lights at Soldier Field on Monday. Chicago enters the game in a state of flux after star quarterback Caleb Williams suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2. Usual backup Tyson Bagent dealt with an injury of his own and only returned to practice on Saturday, so veteran Case Keenum will get the call under center while Bagent will serve as his backup. Keenum, who hasn't taken an in-game snap since 2023, is nearly 39 years old. How well he'll be able to run the Chicago offense remains to be seen, but his presence is surely part of why the SportsLine Projection Model backs the Under on Monday. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Under hitting at a 54% rate.

The Bears may also be forced to lean on their running game more, which could mean a busy a night for lead back D'Andre Swift. The former Eagle is +100 to score an anytime touchdown on FanDuel. Second-stringer Kyle Monangai, who caught a touchdown pass in Week 1, is +190 to score. Bet on Eagles-Bears with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Monday?

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