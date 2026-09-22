Sports fans have to wait two days for football to return, but there's still plenty to bet on with the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days. The MLB playoffs are still around the corner, but there are still races to be decided, including in the AL West, where the Texas Rangers are in first place and open a series with the New York Mets on Tuesday. Bettors can also get a jump on making picks for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers Thursday Night Football game and more. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Tuesday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL and MLB game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Tuesday on FanDuel

Rangers -130 vs. Mets

Falcons vs. Packers Over 44.5 (-110)

Rangers -130 vs. Mets

Who wants to win the AL West? Baseball's weirdest division is led by the Texas Rangers in the final week of the regular season, and they would currently make the playoffs with just a .500 record. Texas can take another step toward the division title when it opens a series with the visiting New York Mets on Tuesday. The emergence of some young talent hasn't been enough to salvage the campaign for the Mets, who will once again go back to the drawing board this winter. The SportsLine Projection Model has Texas winning outright in 60% of its simulations. Bet on baseball and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Falcons vs. Packers Over 44.5 (-110)

Falcons fans can breathe a sigh of relief as Michael Penix Jr. is set to make his first start of the season on Thursday. With both Penix and Tua Tagovailoa on the shelf, Cooper Rush has run the Atlanta offense under center and hasn't exactly played well. The return of Penix should at least give the Falcons a fighting chance against the Packers, who needed overtime to beat the Jets in Week 2 and snap a six-game losing streak. The Over hits in 58% of the model's simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Tuesday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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