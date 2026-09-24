One of the NFL's best venues hosts Thursday Night Football in Week 3 and fans can use the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days, to get in on the action. The 1-1 Green Bay Packers welcome the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons for TNF with Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. making his season debut. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Thursday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-41 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Thursday Night Football on FanDuel

Packers -4.5 vs. Falcons (-118)

Christian Watson anytime touchdown (+155)

Packers -4.5 vs. Falcons

Green Bay finally broke a six-game losing streak when it beat the Jets in Week 2, but the Packers needed overtime to get the job done. That being said, the home opener crowd at Lambeau Field should be raucous and provide a good atmosphere for the Packers to thrive. Penix's return will help the Falcons, but there are still too many fundamental issues with Atlanta to back them on the road, especially at Lambeau. The Packers cover in 62% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Bet on Thursday Night Football and more with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Christian Watson anytime touchdown (+155)

The Packers have been in serious need of a true WR1 for years now. Watson, who has always had talent but has struggled with injuries, may finally be breaking out into that role. He already has three touchdowns on the year and should be able to eat against the Atlanta defense, which has allowed the 10th-most passing yards through two weeks of action. Look for Jordan Love to connect with his top weapon. Bet on Falcons vs. Packers props with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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