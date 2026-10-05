The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they bet $5+ for five days. Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with the Atlanta Falcons visiting the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football. According to the latest Falcons vs. Saints odds, the Over/Under for total points scored is 47.5. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for a full breakdown of the terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season on a 54-43 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets at FanDuel for Monday, Oct. 5

Falcons vs. Saints Over 47.5

Falcons vs. Saints Over 47.5

The NFC South rivals both enter this game with 1-2 records. Atlanta is riding high after earning an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field and now seeks a second straight road win. New Orleans lost its only home game of the season thus far when it was defeated by the Las Vegas Raiders last week. The Saints will look to quarterback Tyler Shough to attack a vulnerable Atlanta secondary. The SportsLine Projection Model has a slight lean to the Over. Bet on Falcons vs. Saints with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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