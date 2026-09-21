Week 2 of the NFL season wraps up with the New York Giants visiting the Los Angeles Rams for Monday Night Football and football fans can claim the latest FanDuel promo code, which gives new users $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for seven days, to get in on the action. The Giants are looking to start 2-0, while the Rams are looking to recover from a disastrous trip to Australia. Click here to get started at FanDuel on Monday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

Head to the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on a 53-39 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best MNF bets for Giants vs. Rams on FanDuel

Giants vs. Rams Over 47.5 (-105)

Jaxson Dart Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+188)

Giants vs. Rams Over 47.5 (-105)

Los Angeles managed just 7 points in the ill-fated trip to Melbourne in Week 1, but it feels imprudent to view that as a referendum on the Rams offense and not largely a product of poor body clock management. This is still a team that features plenty of premium offensive talent. The new-look Giants impressed against the Cowboys and should be up for this. The SportsLine Projection Model expects a 31-21 Rams victory and has the Over hitting in 58% of its simulations. Bet on Monday Night Football and more NFL with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Jaxson Dart Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+188)

The former Ole Miss star plays with his hair on fire, for better and for worse, and now actually has some interesting weapons at his disposal. Malik Nabers will have another week of healthy practice under his belt and the introduction of Isaiah Likely to the team has already paid dividends. Myles Garrett is out, and while Aaron Donald will return to much fanfare, just how effective he'll be remains to be seen. The SportsLine props model projects Dart for 2.2 passing touchdowns. Bet on Giants vs. Rams with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

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