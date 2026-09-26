The latest FanDuel promo code gives new users $250 in bonus bets when you wager $5+ for five days, including on Saturday's college football games. Wager on games like Tennessee vs. Texas, Michigan vs. Iowa, Florida vs. Ole Miss, and USC vs. Oregon. Click here to sign up for FanDuel on Saturday and get your $250 in bonus bets:

See the FanDuel promo code review page for the full terms and conditions of this offer. The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is off to a profitable 22-19 start on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites so far this season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best bets for Saturday CFB on FanDuel

Iowa +5.5 vs. Michigan

The Wolverines have dominated this matchup of late, winning the last four meetings between the two schools including two victories in the Big Ten Championship Game. The Hawkeyes haven't defeated in the Wolverines in a decade, with their last victory over Michigan coming in 2016 in Iowa City. This game is being played at the Big House, where Michigan has not lost yet this season. The SportsLine model, however, does think Iowa keeps this close as the Hawkeyes cover the spread in 53% of simulations. Bet on Iowa-Michigan and more college football with the FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Texas A&M +8.5 vs. LSU

Both of these teams are coming off losses in Week 3, with LSU dropping the Magnolia Bowl to Ole Miss while Texas A&M was stunned at home against Kentucky. The Tigers and Aggies both have national title aspirations but the loser of this game is likely out of the SEC race. Many college football fans will remember the insane 74-72 seven-overtime shootout these sides engaged in back in 2018, but each of the last four games have been decided by more than one possession. Texas A&M has prevailed three times in the last four meetings, and the SportsLine model has the Aggies covering the spread in 63% of simulations. Bet on Texas A&M-LSU with the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets:

Want more picks for Saturday?

You've seen some of the model's and SportsLine team of experts' best bets. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for all games, including NFL, MLB, college football, and more, all from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated every game 10,000 times.

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