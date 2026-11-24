Fans who want to wager on Tuesday's top games can claim the latest FanDuel promo code and get $250 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ for five days. Thanksgiving week football ramps up Tuesday in the Mid-American Conference, with Western Michigan vs. Miami (OH) pitting two of the five contenders that can still reach the conference title game. There is also college basketball, NBA and NHL, and it's not too early to wager on the inaugural Thanksgiving Eve matchup as NFL Week 12 kicks off with Packers vs. Rams. According to the latest NFL odds at FanDuel, the Rams are favored by 2.5 points on Wednesday. Click here to get started at FanDuel and get $250 in bonus bets when you bet $5+ for five days:

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Best bets at FanDuel for Tuesday, Nov. 24

Western Michigan -6.5 vs. Miami (Ohio)

Rams -2.5 vs. Packers (Wed.)

Western Michigan -6.5 vs. Miami

The Broncos will reach the MAC title game with a victory and could still steal a spot if Akron beats visiting Buffalo on Friday. They are 8-3 overall and are one of four teams at 6-1 in the conference, along with Toledo, Buffalo and Ohio. The RedHawks (7-4, 5-2) also remain in the running. This one should be decided on the ground, as WMU has the MAC's No. 2 rusher in Jalen Buckley (972 yards, 12 TD's) while Miami puts up 166.7 rushing yards per contest. Miami has the MAC's best defense against the run (94.8 ypg) and Western is third (144.6). The Broncos are the only team in the conference allowing fewer than 20 points per game (19.5). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has WMU covering the spread in 73% of its simulations for an 'A' grade. Bet on Tuesday MACtion and more with the FanDuel promo code and get up to $250 in bonus bets:

Rams -2.5 vs. Packers (Wed.)

The NFL's first Thanksgiving Eve matchup should be a good one, with the Green Bay Packers headed to SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of 6-4 teams. The Rams have injury concerns on offense with Matthew Stafford's top targets Davante Adams and Puka Nacua out. That means we could see a lot of running backs Kyren Williams (883 total yards, 7 TDs) and Blake Corum (665, 6) for the Rams, who have won four in a row. The Packers had an NFC North loss to the Vikings before their bye week. Jordan Love and receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden will face the NFL's third-best pass defense, but Green Bay is expected to have star linebacker Micah Parsons back from a long-term injury. The Rams are covering as 2.5-point favorites in 52% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Love is third in the NFL in passing yards (2,838), while reigning league MVP Stafford is 10th (2,623). Use the FanDuel promo code to wager on NFL games and more to get up to $250 in bonus bets:

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